David Cronenberg, George Miller, and Top Gun lead Cannes 2022 line-up

The line-up for this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been announced, and it’s jam-packed. David Cronenberg, George Miller, and Park-Chan Wook are top of the list, with blockbuster action movie Top Gun: Maverick premiering as well.

The announcements were made on a livestream, then posted on Twitter. As speculated, Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future is included, a horror movie that’s purported to be quite controversial, starring Viggo Moretnensen and Kristen Stewart. Mad Max creator George Miller’s new feature, Three Thousand Years of Longing, an epic fantasy movie, is also at the forefront, featuring Idris Elba an dTilda Swinton. We just hope the title isn’t too literal about the length.

Then there’s Park-Chan Wook’s Decision to Leave, a new mystery from the director of the Vengeance Trilogy, which includes Old-Boy. Going by his work to date, nobody will be taking the title as encouragement. Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis will play at the festival, and Tom Cruise’s latest thriller movie Top Gun: Maverick will have its world premiere as part of the festivities.

Ethan Coen’s not one to be left out either, bringing Jerry Lew Lewis: Trouble In Mind. You can check out the full programme on the official website.

To celebrate, the official trailer for Crimes of the Future has been released. It looks exactly how you’d expect a new Cronenberg movie to look, and that either excites or revolts you depending on your demeanour.

There were rumours David Lynch would have a surprise feature as part of the festival. Lynch himself shot there down, and now with the full reveal, it seems he isn’t misleading anyone. Cannes always has some surprised, but keep expectations in check – there’s plenty to enjoy here regardless.

Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28.