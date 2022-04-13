David Lynch does not have a new movie premiering at Cannes

Cinephiles everywhere are getting ready for the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, it looks like they can scratch one movie off their watch list. During a recent interview, acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch addressed the recent rumours of him premiering a secret film at the event, and confirmed that he has no new movie on the Cannes cards.

On April 11, the film world was buzzing after Variety reported that David Lynch had a surprise feature-length movie lined up for the film festival. According to the publication’s “well-informed” sources, the filmmaker had a mysterious project starring Laura Dern up his sleeve. However, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Lynch denied these claims and set the record straight. “I have no new film coming out,” the director said. “That’s a total rumour. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate.”

“It got built up that people thought, ‘Oh, that’d be nice.’ But there is something new, but it’s not mine. I don’t know whose it is,” Lynch continued. “They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.”

So, unless Lynch is set on trolling the world, it looks like he is out of the prospective line-up for the film festival this year. Luckily, the 75th Cannes Film Festival looks pretty stocked even without the filmmaker’s input.

The action movie Top Gun: Maverick, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis are set to hit the big screen at the event, along with David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Viggo Mortensen and Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart.

The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to begin on May 17, 2022.