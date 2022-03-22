Crazy Rich Asians 2 gets new writer, third movie coming

The popular romance movie Crazy Rich Asians proved to be a big hit with audiences back in 2018, and it didn’t do too bad at the box-office either. The Asian-American rom-com movie cost just $30 million to make, and it brought in over $238 million during its worldwide theatrical run. Needless to say, Crazy Rich Asians 2 is happening, but there has been a few changes behind the scenes of that production recently.

Warner Bros originally planned for the writers of the first movie, Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, to pen the follow-up, but they have now been replaced. Amy Wang now takes on the screenplay for Crazy Rich Asians 2, after a dispute over pay disparity led to Chiarelli and Lim moving away from the project.

While that whole situation sounds a bit messy, there is good news among the chaos – there are plans for a third Crazy Rich Asians movie! According to Deadline, Warner Bros is seemingly confident enough in the longevity of this series, that the studio has already moved ahead with plans for making the trilogy.

Amy Wang will take on sole writing duties for the upcoming comedy movie, directed by Jon M. Chu. Wang has previously worked with streaming service Netflix on the drama series Brother’s Sun, and the Netflix series From Scratch.

Wang is also set to write and direct a horror movie with Paramount, has directed episodes of Blindspotting, and has also won the Cannes Lion award for her short film work.

The controversy surrounding Lim and Chiarelli exiting the project boils down to the fact that Lim was reportedly being paid ten times less than her male counterpart. Lim eventually walked away from the Crazy Rich Asians sequels due to the issue.

Director Chu made a statement at the time supporting Lim’s decision to “stand up for her own measure of worth and walk away when she felt like she was being undervalued.” He even tried to strike a deal with executives, but it was apparently too late by that point.