Great Scott! The complete Back to the Future Blu-ray set is now 42% off

Back to the Future is a film series that has a soft spot in the hearts of many sci-fi fans. Featuring what are arguably the most iconic performances of Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, it’s easy to be charmed by the eccentric scientist Emmet Brown and his young friend Marty McFly as they embark on a journey that takes them from 1985 to 1955, 2015 and 1885. If these science fiction movies are conspicuously absent from the Blu-ray collection, now could be the ideal time to buy them, because the complete set is now 42% off on Amazon.

This trilogy is something that every movie fan should watch at some point. It has that distinctive flavour of 1980s comedy (just look at it’s tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the future year, 2015), but it also has a real heart. Doc’s little speech to Marty in Part III, about how he values their friendship, makes a genuinely moving scene.

Plus, of course, these are some of the best time travel movies ever made, using time travel in interesting and satisfying ways. While the first movie is many fans’ favourite, the second one really runs with the idea of time travel trickery, showing an alternate timeline and having multiple sets of the same characters present at once. The way things all tie together can be very satisfying.

While the majority of people may be familiar with the main trilogy of movies, what some viewers may be unaware of is the fact that there was also an animated series that ran for two seasons after the third movie. Its storylines may be a little wackier than you’d find in the movies (as is often the case with animated tie-ins), but it’s a curiosity that fans will want to check out and it’s included in this collection.

On top of that, it also includes the 2015 short, Doc Brown Saves the World. This was made to both celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original film and to mark the arrival of Part II’s ‘future’ year. It actually gives an explanation for why the real 2015 was nothing like the 2015 of the movie, for anybody who wanted one. It’s a neat little bonus.

For reference, this boxset includes all of the following:

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Back to the Future: The Animated Series, Season 1 (1991)

Back to the Future: The Animated Series, Season 2 (1992)

Doc Brown Saves the World (2015)

That’s quite an appealing selection and we’ve not even gone into the countless bonus features it offers. Of course, we love Back to the Future, which is why it’s included in our best 80s movies list and our best movies of all time list. We can’t recommend this set highly enough. Though if you do want to buy it, make sure you don’t wait too long – it is unclear how long Amazon intends to keep this deal up for and it’d be a shame for you to miss out on a bargain.