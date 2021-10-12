Chucky in space would be a “fun movie”, creator says

It turns out that there is no escaping the killer doll Chucky, not even in the depths of space. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the horror movie franchise’s creator Don Mancini said that the iconic murderous toy is a character that would work in any setting, even in a new science fiction movie.

Since making his slasher debut in 1988 in the thriller movie Child’s Play, we have seen the character Chucky in several narrative situations. Since the first ‘80s movie, he has died, been resurrected, had a child and even got married. While promoting the newly released Chucky TV series, Mancini was asked if he’d ever come across a story or theme that doesn’t fit with the deadly redheaded toy. Mancini confirmed that he hasn’t.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come up with like, ‘Oh, Chucky couldn’t possibly go there.’ I don’t think so,” Mancini said. “And I think one of the great things about Chucky is that he’s such a versatile character, and we’ve found that he operates successfully in all kinds of different tones and sub-genres, whether it’s horror, or comedy, places in-between.”

“So I think as a character, he’s versatile enough and appealing enough and interesting enough that he could probably go anywhere even into outer space,” he continued. “Which is the one thing I think once I jokingly said something about sending Chucky into space, although I do think it would be a fun movie.”

Seeing a horror franchise venture into the stratosphere isn’t a new idea. We have seen Friday The 13th in space during the film Jason X, and Clive Barker’s Hellraiser leave Earth in Hellraiser: Bloodline. Even Leprechaun took orbit in 1996’s Leprechaun 4: In Space. So, arguably Chucky in an astronaut suit, killing in zero gravity isn’t such a far fetched idea.

It may not be set in outer space, but Chucky can be seen on his new TV series, which US viewers can watch now on SyFy and the USA Network. There is still no word on when the series will drop in the UK, but rest assured, we will keep you posted on any updates.