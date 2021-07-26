Chucky TV series trailer promises ‘world series of slaughter’

Hide your kitchen knives, and say goodbye to your friends and family because everyone’s favourite killer doll is making a comeback. During the virtual Comic-Con event in San Diego this weekend, a new trailer for the Chucky TV series was revealed, showing the iconic toy latching onto a fresh victim, and going about on a brand new murderous rampage.

Originally announced back in 2019, the Chucky TV series has been in development for two years, and will start airing on October 12. Created by Don Mancini, and based on his original hit slasher franchise Child’s Play, the highly anticipated series’ trailer premiered at Comic-Con’s Legacy of Chucky panel on Sunday. The short clip didn’t disappoint, as we see the red-haired doll return to our screens in proper slasher fashion, promising that this time round, his evil ways will be “the world series of slaughter”.

The series centres around a 14-year-old boy who unfortunately ends up buying Chucky at a neighbourhood garage sale. As soon as he takes the doll home, a series of brutal killings occur, and the all American peaceful town’s secrets are slowly exposed. You can watch the official trailer for the new horror series here:

Brad Dourif, the original voice of Chucky, is reprising the role for the series. Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine, a murderous woman who first appeared in the 1998 horror movie, Bride of Chucky, is also coming back. Other cast members include Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Fiona Dourif, Christine Elise and Alex Vincent. You can read the official synopsis for the Chucky TV series below.

“An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

The Chucky TV series starts airing on Syfy and the USA Network on October 12. We’ll let you know when UK viewers can check it out.