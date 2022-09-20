Christopher Walken does the greatest Lady Gaga cover ever

Covers of hit musical numbers are nothing new, and let’s be honest, few manage to stand out in history. However, every so often, a gem is made. One of these rare gems may surprise you, as it is none other than a hilarious clip of legendary actor Christopher Walken performing a spoken word rendition of a Lady Gaga classic track on the BBC.

Back in 2009, on the TV series Friday Night with Jonathan Ross on BBC One, the Oscar winning actor was tasked with performing the 2008 song ‘Poker Face’ by Lady Gaga. The song was famously the best-selling single of 2009 worldwide, having topped the charts in several countries and selling 14 million copies internationally. In fact, ‘Poker Face’ is still one of the best-selling singles of all time, and now it seems like Walken has added himself to the record’s vast and impressive history.

In the clip, Walken sits in a comfortable armchair, glasses on hand and begins to read the lyrics to Gaga’s hit song as if he were reading us all chapters from a bedtime story. It is all very serious until classic Walken mannerisms start to slip in as the acclaimed star reads out all the ‘Oh’s and ‘Ah’s.

The Walken flair finally reaches its crescendo as the actor tackles the iconic bar “p-p-p-poker face, p-p-poker face”. You can watch the full clip down below:

Unfortunately, ten years since the clip, and we are still waiting for that Walken and Lady Gaga collab (fingers crossed). Although Walken’s musical career is yet to take off, the star is still plenty busy with his work on the silver screen. Currently, Walken is busy filming the science fiction movie Dune: Part 2, where he is set to appear as Emperor Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part 2 is set to release on November 17, 2023.