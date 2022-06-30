Chris Pratt dubbed “the people’s Chris”, internet disagrees

There’s a lot of great Chrises in Hollywood: from Chris Hemsworth, to Chris Pine, and Chris Evans. But according to Men’s Health, it is Chris Pratt who gets the crown of “the people’s Chris,” with the outlet dubbing him as such in its cover story interview with the MCU star.

Naturally, with so many Chrises to choose from, social media reception was… mixed, to say the least. “Whose ‘the people,’ because he’s not my Chris,” one viral response read. “He’s not my Chris,” another Twitter user wrote, while another demanded that they “STOP THE COUNT.” According to another, Pratt “lost a ‘least favourite Chris’ poll on Twitter and hasn’t left us alone since.”

However, a few users took to defend the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “I’ve always found it odd that the Internet decided to just turn on Chris Pratt,” one user wrote. “But I’ve always found him to just be a good dude.” Pratt has been facing social media controversy since 2019, when Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page claimed in a tweet that the church he attended was “infamously anti-LGBTQ.”

It had been rumoured that Pratt attended Hillsong Church, an Australia-based evangelical Christan church that has faced a number of controversies in recent years. However, in his Men’s Health interview, Pratt denies ever attending the church, and said at the time in response to Page’s criticism that the church he attends is inclusive to LGBTQ+ people.

The action movie star has also faced controversy following his divorce from wife Anna Faris, with social media users accusing him of ableism after he praised his “healthy” newborn daughter — which some users argued was insensitive to his son with Faris, who has disabilities.

Pratt can be seen now in Jurassic World Dominion, which is currently screening in theatres, and Thor: Love and Thunder coming July 7 in the UK, and July 8 in the US.