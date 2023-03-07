Chris Evans is rescued by Ana de Armas in first trailer for Ghosted

In a surprising role reversal to what we usually see, Chris Evans is taking on the damsel-in-distress role in his new spy-action rom-com Ghosted, for Apple TV. Ana de Armas plays Sadie, a secret CIA agent who has an amazing one-night-stand with Evans’ farmer Cole, then mysteriously ghosts him. He tries a grand romantic gesture by flying to London to try to find her – only to be sedated, kidnapped and interrogated by shady individuals – leading to him needing to be rescued by Sadie.

The synopsis is as follows; “Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) – but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

Cole despairs; “You got me kidnapped and tortured all after one date!” Villains come in the form of Adrien Brody and Mike Moh. Elsewhere in the supporting cast is Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, and The Old Guard’s Marwan Kenzari.

Action movie rom-coms are slowly creeping back into favour in recent years. We’ve had Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan in The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in Long Shot (2019), and more recently, the likes of The Lost City (2022), and Shotgun Wedding (2023).

Ghosted is just one of many upcoming movies for Apple in 2023, who are heavily investing in big names. Elsewhere in the spy movie genre – there’s Argylle starring Henry Cavill. There’s also Tetris starring Taron Egerton, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ghosted premieres on April 21, 2023. Check out our guide to the best adventure movies.