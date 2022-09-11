Chainsaw Man anime release date, cast, and more

When is the Chainsaw Man anime release date? The upcoming Chainsaw Man anime series is one of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year. The series is an adaptation of a Manga series of the same name, and follows Denji as he gains the power to turn his limbs into chainsaws.

The unreleased series has already built up a huge reservoir of hype, and its release is expected to mark one of the biggest anime series debuts of the year.

So what is the Chainsaw Man anime release date, what do we know about the plot and the cast, and where will you be to watch the series? We’ve done our research so that you don’t have to, and you can find the answers to all your questions about the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime series below.

What is the Chainsaw Man anime release date?

The Chainsaw Man anime has now been given an October release date. The series will debut on October 11.

This means that fans of the Manga, and anyone looking forward to the show’s release, won’t have to wait too long to get their first proper look at the new series.

What is the Chainsaw Man anime plot?

The Chainsaw Man anime series will be adapted from the hugely popular manga series of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Based on what we know about the manga series and the trailers, we can confidently say a few things for certain about the Chainsaw Man anime plot.

The horror anime is set to follow the adventures of Denji, as he gains the power to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Following this, Denji is recruited by Makima to join the Devil Hunters. Then, the story explores Denji as he struggles to adapt to his new, violence fuelled life.

Of course, fans of the original manga should also expect there to be some changes to the plot as with any adaptation.

Who is in the Chainsaw Man anime cast?

As its the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime series, the cast for the Chainsaw Man animated series starts from a blank slate of animated characters. It includes Kikunosuke Toya as the main character Denji, as well as other voice actors in supporting roles.

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai as Power

Expect this roster of voice actors to expand as we get closer to the release date.

Is there a Chainsaw Man anime trailer?

There are two official trailers for the Chainsaw Man anime, and they’re both pretty awesome.

The first trailer, which was released on May 16, gives a brief look into the visuals and core plot without giving much away at all.

The second trailer was released on August 26, giving a much more in-depth look at the plot and the characters, as well as some of the more spectacular action sequences.

It’s worth noting that both trailers contained a lot, and we mean a lot, of blood. So, you should be getting ready for a lot of that from the series too.

How to watch Chainsaw Man anime?

Chainsaw Man will be available via the streaming service Crunchyroll. It will also be available to stream in some unconfirmed territories through Amazon Prime Video.

So, now that you're up to date with the news for Chainsaw Man