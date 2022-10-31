How to watch Causeway: can I stream the new Jennifer Lawrence movie?

How can you watch Causeway? Jennifer Lawrence is one of the finest actors of her generation, so whenever she has a new film on the way, we get excited. She’s been away for a while, but she has a new drama movie coming to our screens, so let’s find out how we can check it out.

Causeway is billed as a psychological drama film and it stars Lawrence alongside another great actor, Brian Tyree Henry. Not only does it have a stellar cast, but Causeway is an A24 movie too, which always bodes well as the studio produce some of the best movies around these days.

So, you may be wondering how to watch Causeway? Fear not, dear reader, we have got the lowdown on whether this is a cinema trip or a streaming service job.

How to watch Causeway?

Great news, there’s actually the option to either watch Causeway in selected theatres, or just watch it on the streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Causeway is released on November 4, 2022 and will be screening in some cinemas at the same time as playing on Apple’s streaming service. Just be sure to check your local theatre’s screening times, as it may not be playing in all cinemas.

Can I stream Causeway?

Yes, if you have an active subscription to Apple TV Plus you’ll be able to watch Causeway from November 4 onwards.

Apple TV Plus bought the rights to the film after its successful screening at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. It will be exclusively available on Apple’s platform only for now.

Check out our Causeway review for full details on whether the movie is worth your time. If you are thinking ahead to next year now, you may be interested in our list of the 2023 movies we can’t wait for.