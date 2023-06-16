Carrie Fisher’s last performance revealed in new trailer, and FEELINGS

The first trailer for the final Carrie Fisher movie is here, and we’re having some pretty complicated feelings. Carrie Fisher died in 2016 aged 60.

The legendary Star Wars actor had recently finished work on filming The Last Jedi, which released in 2017, as well as the new movie Wonderwell. Wonderwell arrives later in 2023, seven years after her death, and the first trailer brings a look at her final performance.

The trailer for Wonderwell shows Fisher as a witch named Hazel who lives in a forest in Italy. Enigmatic and clearly imbued with a sense of fun, her character attempts to gain the favor of a young girl who has stumbled across her magical area. Check it out for yourself below:

Watching Fisher in her final role is remarkably affecting; it’s both amazing to see her in something new, and tough knowing that it’s the last time she’ll return to the screen.

Fisher left an indelible mark on Hollywood with an immeasurable legacy. While she appeared in a wide array of TV series and movies, including When Harry Met Sally, Fisher is of course best known for her leading role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

Starring in the original trilogy and sequel trilogy (in The Rise of Skywalker posthumously), Fisher became an icon with Princess Leia still being seen as one of the greatest characters of all time, in large part thanks to Fisher’s excellent performance alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

Fans of Fisher will flock to see her final performance in Wonderwell as a celebration of her and her legacy. The fantasy movie will have a limited run in theaters before a wider digital release, with the dates yet to be confirmed.

For more on Fisher, check out her showing off this incredible talent.