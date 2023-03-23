Queen Charlotte Bridgerton trailer teases romantic Netflix series

We finally have our first full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte – the Bridgerton prequel that depicts the romance between Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in the main series) and King George III (played by James Fleet in the main series). The prequel stars India Amarteifio as young Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as young George.

The framing of the series will be the older Queen Charlotte reminiscing with her friends Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) about her difficult time at the start of her arranged marriage to George. The new trailer depicts George’s mother Lady Augusta saying; “It’s time we were united as a society,” implying that Charlotte has been selected because she is Black. She tells Charlotte that she needs to make as many babies as possible.

George catches Charlotte trying to escape over a garden wall. He asks for one evening of her time to maybe help her hate him a little less, and it looks like things get steamy – as we would expect from the Bridgerton Netflix series.

We are introduced to young Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas), who tells Charlotte “be careful, you are the first of your kind.” It seems as though George has a secret, which is probably his mental health struggles – which have seriously declined by the time of the main Bridgerton drama series. Charlotte is seen shouting; “fight with me, fight for me” at George. He later tells her; “you are the most royal person I have ever known.”

The series begins on May 4, and will be perfect for those of us who cannot wait for Bridgerton season 3. Season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and season two focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Season three will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls), even though the third book of the series focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

