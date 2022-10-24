Brendan Fraser and Dwayne Johnson never filmed The Mummy 2 together

Brendan Fraser has been the subject of public and critical acclaim following his performance in the drama movie The Whale. But one of his biggest supporters yet is none other than past co-star Dwayne Johnson who previously worked with Fraser on the 2001 adventure movie, The Mummy Returns. However, despite how close the two stars appear to be online, Fraser recently revealed that they never actually met each other while filming the 2000s movie.

Following The Whale’s success, Black Adam star Johnson posted a heartfelt message to Fraser congratulating the actor on his performance. Speaking with Variety, Fraser commented on his co-star’s praise and recalled how he actually first met Johnson at the reception of The Mummy Returns as opposed to the set of the action movie itself.

“I thought that was really nice of him. The first time I met him was at the reception after The Mummy Returns, and we hadn’t met in person before that, actually although we were fighting on screen. Every time I worked with him, he was just a piece of tape on a stick, so it was nice to go hey man how are you? We finally meet.”

In The Mummy Returns, Johnson appeared as the Scorpion King, and considering how he was largely computer generated, for the most part, it is understandable why the two actors only met after filming took place.

Still, despite only working indirectly in a few scenes together, Fraser made an impression, and Johnson is one of the most vocal supporters of the well-deserved ‘Brenaissance‘.

The Whale hits theatres on December 9, 2022. If you are after the latest DC movie, Black Adam is out in theatres now.