Brendan Fraser helped this Best Picture winner get made

Brendan Fraser is one of the most beloved actors from the ‘90s, having starred in hit adventure movies such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy series. But, it turns out that his talents don’t just lie in front of the screen – he has an eye for development too. According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, the star was the driving force behind getting a certain Oscar-winning flick made in 2004 – Crash.

Fraser, despite starring in some financially questionable films in his career, such as the family movie Looney Tunes: Back in Action, has always been seen as a box-office giant – with films such as the 1999 movie The Mummy grossing over $416.4 million worldwide. Of course, for many stars, this just means a hefty payday, but for Fraser, he used his reputation for financial success and well-known name to help independent filmmakers create their movies.

In an archived article published in 2009, Paul Haggis, the director of Crash, is quoted saying that his acclaimed film got off the ground thanks to Fraser’s support and backing.

“I said, I’ve got Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Thandie Newton, and Sandy Bullock. I should be able to get my $7 million, right?” Haggis explained. “The money people said, No, you need a good name for this last role. When Brendan said yes, I went, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got a film.'”

The thriller movie, Crash would go on to win three Oscars at the 78th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay. It also earned $98.4 million worldwide against a $6.5 million budget – making it an undeniable success.

However, despite the big Oscar wins, Fraser was still sent many similar scripts, as the studios seemed weary of indie films. “I’ve learned that if a movie gets put in the ‘win’ column, it belongs to the studio,” Fraser said. “If it gets put in the ‘lose’ column…you finish the rest.”

In 2022, Fraser is still working in the industry and thriving. His upcoming drama movie, The Whale – directed by Darren Aronofsky – earned him a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and many cinephiles are anxious to see him on the big screen once again.

The Whale is set to release across the US on December 9, 2022. Currently, there is no UK release date; stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, here is our list of the best movies of all time.