Adam Sandler says what we’ve all been thinking about Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser is one of the most loved stars from ‘90s movies, and with the Brenaissance now in full swing, everyone is singing his praises – including his past co-star Adam Sandler.

During a press conference promoting his Netflix movie Hustle (via Entertainment Weekly), Sandler was asked to comment on Fraser’s recent stand-out performance in Daron Aronofsky’s The Whale, which has been a steady drama movie contender in Oscar buzz conversations. Previously Sandler and Fraser starred together in the 1994 comedy movie Airheads, so Sandler has first-hand experience regarding Fraser as an actor.

“He’s just so smart, such a deep guy, and he’s such a loving sweetheart,” Sandler said, confirming that all of us Brenaissance fans are in the correct camp. “We’ve been talking a lot lately, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

“His performance, I saw [The Whale], is ridiculous. He’s always been great; he’s always been as deep as it gets,” Sandler continued. “When we were doing Airheads, he was on a different trip than all of us.”

Sandler went on to explain how Fraser has always been dedicated to his craft, and was never purely a box-office star. Thanks to films such as The Mummy adventure movies, Fraser is often looked back on as just a box office star. Few realise the depth and breadth of his career or how seriously he takes every role – be it a comedy, family movie, or thriller.

“He really took [Airheads] serious, he took everything about the full growth of his character and his look and what each line meant. He was never messing around,” Sandler said. “The fact that he got to make The Whale, and a bunch of great movies over the years, but the fact that it’s at such a great crescendo for him right now is not a shock.”

“I wish him the best,” Sandler added, “I hope every dream comes true for him. He’s a good person. I wish him nothing but the greatest.”

The Whale hits theatres in the US on December 9, 2022. UK readers will have to wait a bit longer as the film releases on February 3, 2023 over the pond. For more quality picks, here is our list of the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see.