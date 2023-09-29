One of the most shocking episodes of TV ever came out ten years ago

One of the best and most shocking finales of any TV series aired ten years ago today. Felina is the title of the Breaking Bad series finale, and it aired on September 29, 2013. After escaping death for over 60 episodes, Bryan Cranston’s Walter White finally met his maker, after admitting that he’d enjoyed the turn into crime that his life took.

By the time that the five seasons of Breaking Bad ended, which had begun in January 2008, it was easy to forget that Walter White had been living under a death sentence throughout. As it was his diagnosis of terminal cancer that provoked his turn from chemistry teacher to drug kingpin – to pay his medical bills and to leave a financial legacy for his family.

In the finale of the one of the best TV series ever, Walter kills one of his nemeses – Lydia (Laura Fraser), Jesse (Aaron Paul) kills Todd (Jesse Plemons), and Walt is injured in the crossfire from an automatic machine gun turret which he fixes to the trunk of his car. He begs Jesse to kill him, but Jesse refuses and drives away in Todd’s El Camino. Walt then succumbs to his wounds, bringing Heisenberg’s reign of terror to an end.

In 2019, the Breaking Bad movie El Camino was released, which followed Jesse’s journey after the finale. In 2015, Better Call Saul began – which was a prequel focusing on Bob Odenkirk’s lawyer Jimmy McGill, who had an extremely ‘creative’ approach to the law. It ended up running for 63 episodes before concluding in 2022 – which is one more episode than Breaking Bad had.

Since Breaking Bad ended, Bryan Cranston starred in 2014’s Godzilla, and was Oscar-nominated for Trumbo in 2015. He most recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. Aaron Paul has starred in BoJack Horseman, Westworld and Black Mirror.

Check out our guide to the best drama series and the best thriller series. We’re looking forward to Reacher season 2 and Yellowstone season 5 part 2.