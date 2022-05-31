Bo Burnham: Inside outtakes feature MCU-style post-credit scene

It has now been one whole year since Bo Burnham released his incredible comedy movie Bo Burnham: Inside on the streaming service Netflix, and to celebrate, the comedian has given fans a special look at an hour’s worth of outtakes from the production. And, if you’re a fan of the MCU too, you’re in for a real treat, as the deleted footage includes a brilliant Marvel style post-credit scene.

Bo Burnham is a stand-up comedian, filmmaker, and actor, who has not only put together a treasure trove of hilarious YouTube videos and comedy specials, but has also directed the brilliant drama movie Eighth Grade, and starred in the thriller movie Promising Young Woman. But, it is his musical magnum-opus Inside that has really made Burnham a global superstar.

The lockdown creation was one of the most popular productions for Netflix in 2021, and we think Bo Burnham: Inside is actually the greatest filmmaking achievement of the last decade. The new outtakes footage just further cements the belief that Burnham is an actual genius.

There is over an hour of deleted footage and outtakes available over on Bo Burnham’s YouTube channel now, as a special treat for fans on the one year anniversary of Inside. The footage includes a whole host of previously unheard songs, all of which are typically brilliant.

We also get a good look at the more intimate, behind the scenes struggles of Burnham as he puts together this incredible one man show. There’s plenty of frustrated swearing, tampering with equipment, and Burnham missing his musical cues.

But, perhaps the most fun feature of the outtakes is the end credits. A colourful montage flicks across the screen before a logo for ‘Inside Studios’ pops up, sporting the characteristic red hues we associate with MCU movies.

After this, we get a very satirical post-credit scene, where Burnham – equipped with his Kevin Feige-esque baseball cap – teases fans with the birth of the Inside Cinematic Universe (ICU). Get ready for Socko: An Inside Story, Bezos: Quantum Prophecy, and Inside the Multiverse!