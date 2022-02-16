Blue’s Clues movie being compared to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Blue’s Clues has a new kids movie on the way, and fans are comparing it to the MCU instalment Spider-Man: No Way Home. The family movie will have all three hosts of the show from through-out the years come together, a bit like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in No Way Home.

The adventure movie was revealed by Paramount during an investor’s day conference, where a number of upcoming productions were shown off on Twitter. We get one image from the flick: Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, and Joshua Dela Cruz standing on a street together. Burns was the first host, before Patton took over, and Dela Cruz is the most recent.

It’s not hard to see the resemblance to No Way Home’s united heroes. How do they come together, though? Is there a Blue’s Clues multiverse? So many questions! Longtime viewers took to Twitter to express their excitement. “The Blue’s Clues movie is gonna try and beat No Way Home. It very well might,” one user posted, another adding: “Sorry for who I’ll become when Blues Clues: No Way Home comes out.”

You can read a selection of tweets reacting to the Blue’s Clues movie below:

Honestly might watch this. No Way Home for Blues Clues is not a hard sell for me https://t.co/AKp6XrN6HM — Caleb Huston (@CalebHuston2000) February 15, 2022

The Blues Clues movie bringing all the cast together like #NoWayHome for pre-schoolers pic.twitter.com/BSmntCpmBh — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) February 15, 2022

The blues clues movie is gonna try and beat no way home. It very well might 😳 https://t.co/pUXN5fJxos — Conner (@Connerhawk_) February 16, 2022

Sorry for who I'll become when Blues Clues: No Way Home comes out https://t.co/zhupnarZpZ — black history box (@luunchbox) February 16, 2022

This isn’t the first crossover we’ve seen in Blue’s Clues, but being a film, Blue’s Big City Adventure makes this feel like an event. We’ll all get a chance to find out when it comes out later this year.

For more fantastical misadventures, check out the best animated movies.