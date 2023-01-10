Blood of Zeus season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is the Blood and Zeus season 2 release date? Netflix has called upon the might of Olympus, and the gods have responded. Created by brothers Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, Blood and Zeus is an inventive take on the established mythology behind the Greek gods.

The Netflix anime initially follows Heron, son of Zeus, but by the end of the first season, the narrative had become considerably bigger. Conflict brews between Hades and Zeus, and it seems like the animated series is primed to become an ever more expansive take on the oft-depicted gods.

When can we expect the Blood and Zeus season 2 release date, though? Will all the great voice actors be returning for the fantasy series? What’ll the next chapter cover? Your prayers are answered because we have all the available information below.

Blood of Zeus season 2 release date speculation

Blood of Zeus season 2 does not currently have a release date, but praise be to the gods above, Netflix has confirmed it’s on the way. In December 2020, Netflix confirmed more Blood of Zeus was in production on Twitter.

We haven’t had any substantial updates since then, but that likely just means studio Powerhouse Animation is hard at work developing the show. These are the same animators behind Netflix’s Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, so you know the production value is worth waiting for.

Blood of Zeus season 2 cast speculation

We expect most, if not all, of the established Blood and Zeus cast to return for season 2. That means Derek Phillips, Jason O’Mara, Claudia Christian, and Elias Toufexis are in the lead roles, complemented by a cohort of godly co-stars.

The expected Blood of Zeus season 2 cast is:

Derek Phillips as Heron

Elias Toufexis as Seraphim

Claudia Christian as Hera

Jason O’Mara as Zeus/Elias

Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios/Poseidon

Mamie Gummer as Electra

Melina Kanakaredes as Ariana

Jessica Henwick as Alexia

Matthew Mercer as Hermes

Adam Croasdell as Apollo/Hephaestus

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Kofi

Danny Jacobs as King Periander/King Acrisius

Matt Lowe as Ares

Fred Tatasciore as Hades

Jennifer Hale as Artemis/Clotho

David Shaughnessy as Chiron/Dionysus

Blood of Zeus season 2 plot speculation

Despite Heron getting safely back to Olympus, the Blood and Zeus season 2 plot promises to be even more exciting than the first. While Seraphim was defeated, they pledge allegiance to Hades in the underworld, teasing a great war between Zeus and the underworld.

“Fundamentally, season 1 is about Heron and Seraphim, and their stories continue in season 2,” co-creator Charley Parlapanides told Inverse. “But we have a 20-page outline for season 2, and it’s very much a story of Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon. The three brothers.”

Parlapanides added there’s a five-season plan, so we should get more if the show remains popular. That much is in the hands of the fates and our viewership. Have a look at our lists of the best anime series and best animated movies for more great viewing options, and our guides to Arcane season 2 and One-Punch Man season 3 for more upcoming shows on Netflix.