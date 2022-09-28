Blonde is now streaming on Netflix

Blonde, the drama movie based on the life of Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, is now available to watch on streaming service Netflix if you already have a subscription.

The movie based on a true story stars Ana de Armes as Marilyn (born Norma Jeane Mortenson), with other main cast members including Adrian Brody as Arthur Miller, Julianne Nicholson as Marilyn’s mother, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio among others.

The official synopsis for the film, which is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is as follows: “From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, the film looks at the blurred lines of fact and fiction that widened the split between her public and private selves.”

The various subscription tiers for Netflix are as follows:

Basic, for $8.99/£6.99/$8.99 a month. Standard resolution, and one device.

Standard, for $14.99/£10.99/€14.99 a month. High definition, and up to two devices simultaneously.

Premium, for $17.99/£15.99/€20.99 a month. 4K Ultra HD, and up to four devices simultaneously.

If you’re after more movies about blonde bombshells, check out our guides to upcoming releases Barbie and Legally Blonde 3.