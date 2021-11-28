Save 38% on a Roku Streambar this Cyber Monday

Want to upgrade your streaming device and your sound system at the same time? You do! That’s brilliant, and do we have a deal for you. You can save 38% on a Roku Streambar as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday celebrations.

This 4K ready streaming device normally retails for $129.99, but you can get it for just $79.98 (that’s a saving of $50.01). This is more than just a streaming device, though. It’s also got four surprisingly powerful built-in speakers that will fill your living room with the sounds of all your favourite movies and TV series. Not the techiest person? Don’t worry; the Roku Streambar is plug in and play, making it easy to set up.

If combining a streaming device and sound system isn’t cool enough, it’s also voice-controlled. Using the Roku voice remote, you can control your entertainment system with a simple command. It’s like something out of a science fiction movie. The Streambar also comes with a built-in Bluetooth device allowing you to play your music on it through any connected device.

4k Roku Streambar $129.99 $79.98

