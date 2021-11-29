Save 31% on an Amazon Echo Show 8 this Cyber Monday

Have you ever wanted to pretend you’re living in a science fiction movie? Well, you don’t have to pretend you’re living on a starship in the Star Trek universe anymore you can actually experience it thanks to the Amazon Echo Show 8.

Now I know what you’re thinking aren’t these smart speakers super expensive? Well normally yes but thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale you can get one for the low price of just $89.99. That’s a saving of 32%, or in actual money $40. You get a lot of bang for your buck as well with the Echo Show 8.

Unlike other smart speakers, this model comes with a built-in screen allowing you to make video calls as well as stream your favourite TV series and movies. You can also use it to set timers, reminders, and alarms so you’ll never forget your mum’s birthday again. Its most useful function though is the way it integrates with other smart objects in your house allowing you to control your smart home with simple voice commands. Never suffer the tyranny of light switches again with the Echo Show 8!

Amazon Echo Show 8 $129.99 $89.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

If you’re looking for more great Cyber Monday deals, we’ve some good news. You’re already in the right place. We’ve got features on the best Black Friday TV deals, the best Black Friday headphone deals, and the best Black Friday Entertainment deals. We’ll be keeping these lists updated with the best deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so get them bookmarked along with our Black Friday page.

What’s that? You want more! Well, it is Black Friday, so your wish is our command. Our sister sites, Pocket Tactics, PCGamesN, Wargamer or The Loadout, are also keeping an eye on the countless deals so you won’t miss out.

Be sure to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which will net you free next-day delivery, among other perks.