Big Mouth and Human Resources renewed by Netflix

Good news, animated series fans! Netflix has announced that its hit TV series Big Mouth, and the spin-off show Human Resources have been renewed for additional seasons – meaning that more hormonal monsters and comedic antics will be heading back to our small screens soon.

Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth is a hilarious look at puberty and the trials and tribulations of growing up. Since the show’s incarnation in 2017, the Hormone Monsters Maury (Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudolph) have played a significant part in the IP, acting as the young character’s assigned mentors as they navigate adolescence. In 2022 a Big Mouth spin-off series focusing on these monsters, called Human Resources, debuted on Netflix.

Helmed by the Big Mouth creators, alongside Kelly Galuska, Human Resources explored Maury and Connie’s workplace in more detail – showing viewers the fictionalised organisation where all of our emotions are embodied by creatures in a fantastical company. Netflix’s users and its algorithm have embraced both animated series, and now it looks like the streamer is investing in more animated content from the Big Mouth team on all fronts.

According to Variety, the big announcement came during Big Mouth’s FYC Emmy panel at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. In the event, it was revealed that Big Mouth, which currently has season 6 scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022, had been renewed for season 7. On top of the Big Mouth News, Human Resources, whose first season hit the streamer in March 2022, will be getting another instalment.

Currently, there is no release date for when these new seasons are expected to hit Netflix’s platform. However, it is likely that the core team and cast from previous seasons in both of these comedic shows will return for the new chapters.

While we wait for more news, Big Mouth and Human Resources are available to watch now on Netflix. For more fantastical fun, here is our guide to Rick and Morty season 6.