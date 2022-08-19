Beverly Hills Cop 4 starts filming soon, coming to Netflix

We’ve already had a Coming to America sequel, 33 years after the last movie’s release in 1988. And now, Eddie Murphy is continuing the legacy sequel game, nearly 30 years after the release of comedic action movie Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994.

Coming 2 America went to Prime Video, and Beverly Hills Cop IV will be headed to Netflix. “Well, we’re making another Beverly Hills Cop. We start that in like a week or 10 days and that’s gonna be for Netflix,” Jerry Bruckheimer (hot off the heels of Top Gun: Maverick) told ComicBook.com

While Murphy was promoting Coming 2 America, he revealed Beverly Hills Cop IV was the next movie he wanted to focus on. “Yeah, that’s what we’re doing after Coming 2 America, we’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up. Then kind of that’s what I’ll be doing mostly – is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop,” Murphy told Collider. “They’ve been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now,” Murphy previously explained.

Murphy did not want to rush into a fourth Beverly Hills Cop unless the story was worked out properly first. “Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But, I’m not doing nothing until the script is right.”

Murphy exploded to international stardom by appearing on SNL when he was only 19 years old, in 1980. He swiftly capitalised on his fame by turning to Hollywood and making 48 Hrs (1982), Trading Places (1983) and Beverly Hills Cop (1984) all before he was 23 years old.

