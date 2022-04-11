Better Call Saul bringing back Walter and Jesse for final season

If you’re a fan of the hit drama series Breaking Bad, and you’ve been watching the spin-off series Better Call Saul, there’s a big treat in store for the show’s final season. According to co-creator Peter Gould, we can expect to see the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at some point in Better Call Saul’s swansong season.

Breaking Bad is widely regarded as one of the best TV series of all time, and Walter White is certainly one of the best characters to ever grace the small screen. Fans of both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have long wondered if the two worlds would meet, and it sounds like that wish will come true.

Speaking on a panel at PaleyFest on April 9, 2022, Gould announced that both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would indeed reprise their iconic roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. Exactly how and when this will happen in the final season of Better Call Saul, however, remains a secret for now, with Gould not giving too much away.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould revealed. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself,” he added.

This follows lots of talk of the cameos in recent weeks. On April 7, Gould told Variety that “These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure.”

The original creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan, has also weighed in with a teaser for fans, claiming “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

Bob Odenkirk, the star of Better Call Saul, has also got involved. “I personally feel that the two shows are entwined even more than ever in the final season. And I think that’s surprising and cool, and it’s gonna make you want to watch Breaking Bad again,” the actor explained.