Better Call Saul creators tease Breaking Bad cameos

Ever since Better Call Saul’s conception, questions have been raised about whether the show would ever include cameos from Breaking Bad. After all, Better Call Saul was conceived as a spin-off prequel from the TV series, so as it comes to an end with its final season in 2022, rumours of potential cameos by Walter White (Bryan Cranstone) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have reached fever pitch.

Over the years, Better Call Saul’s co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have stayed tight-lipped at the idea of the two Breaking Bad protagonists making an appearance sometime down the line. However, the drama series‘ executive producer, Thomas Schnauz, poured cold water over the rumours in August 2021.

In an email to Den of Geek at the time, Schnauz said, “With Covid restrictions and now medical issues with our actors, and Aaron and Bryan being so busy with their careers, it would be a logistical nightmare to pull something like that off right now. We’re focused on telling the story of how Jimmy McGill turns into Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and he’s fully Saul before we meet him in that series, so how important is it to the overall story to see Walt and Jesse?” He added that fans should “keep their expectations low.”

However, with the first half of Better Call Saul’s final season coming April 18, it looks like the team behind the hit show may have changed their tune. Speaking to Variety at the final season’s premiere, Gilligan said, “It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?” He then teased, “You heard it here first.”

Gould later added that it makes sense for Heisenberg to make an appearance as Better Call Saul approaches the timeline of the original AMC show, as he told the outlet, “If it’s ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start crossing over.”

The first half of Better Call Saul’s final season will air on AMC from April 18, while the second half will air from July 11, after a six-week break.