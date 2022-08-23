How to watch Beast – can I stream the new Idris Elba movie?

You’ve seen the posters. You’ve seen the trailers. Now how do you actually watch the new Idris Elba movie Beast? Beast is the latest action movie from box-office mainstay Idris Elba, in which audiences finally get the chance to watch him punch a lion. Yes, you heard us right – and naturally, you want to know more.

Beast is a survival thriller movie which sees Idris Elba’s character, wildlife biologist Dr Nate Samuels, forced to confront a very angry, very hungry lion on a trip to a South African game reserve with his daughters. What ensues is an adrenaline-pumping life or death game of survival, or more aptly, cat and mouse.

Alongside the hair-raising danger, Elba’s character also embarks on an emotional journey and is tasked with reconnecting with his daughters after the death of his wife. Essentially, imagine the classic thriller movie Jaws but in the South African savanna, and with a lion instead of a humongous great white. Intrigued? We don’t blame you. So, how do you actually watch Beast?

How do I watch beast?

Beast is currently on a theatrical release and hit the big screen on August 19 in the United States and other territories worldwide. The film is set to release a bit later on in the UK, and British audiences will be able to catch the film when it opens on August 26.

To find a screening, you can book tickets directly online through the film’s website if you’re in the US. Meanwhile, you can pre-order tickets from your favourite local cinema if you’re in the UK and want to get an early viewing.

CAn i stream beast?

But what about streaming services? Beast is enjoying an exclusive theatrical release, so if you want to watch the film imminently, you’ll need to watch it in theatres. However, it will also hit streaming services at some point, and as it’s a Universal release, it will be landing on Peacock at some point in the not too distant future.

UK audiences can watch movies on Peacock through Sky and Now but will also be able to pick up a physical copy of the film upon release if they don’t have access to the apps.

Whichever way you choose to watch the film, don’t expect it to be available to stream or watch on VOD any sooner than 45 days after the start of theatrical release. This is because Beast is a Universal release, and the distributor only makes its films digitally available after that time period.

So, for now, whether you’re in the US, UK, or elsewhere, if you’re desperate to see Beast, then your best bet is to take a trip to the cinema.

