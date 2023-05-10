BTS is doing the theme for this anime series, and it’s a banger

A new Korean anime series about a band of superheroes is coming to Crunchyroll imminently, and most excitingly, the theme song is a new track from international sensation BTS! The theme song for new anime Bastions by BTS was the last song the seven members recorded together before enlisting in the military, and is the first project by BTS as a group since their album Proof.

The five-part series will stream exclusively for Crunchyroll subscribers worldwide, outside of most of East Asia (including China, Japan, and Korea), beginning on May 13, 2023.

The synopsis of the series is as follows; “These unconventional heroes are gearing up to prevent disaster! In a world where superpowers are the norm, a group of beloved idols work together to keep society safe. But they’re about to face a new enemy: Wash Green. This megacorporation may call itself eco-friendly, but it’s really the leader in environmental pollution. Can Bastions persevere and save the planet?”

BTS has been the biggest boy band on the planet since 2017, but took a scheduled hiatus from the end of 2022 in order for the band to complete their military service. They are planning a reunion in 2025. BTS brought international attention to K-Pop and have broken many records for a band who don’t sing in English.

There has been something of a ‘Korean wave’ in recent years, including Parasite becoming the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture. Squid Game also broke multiple viewership records for Netflix, becoming one of the biggest and best TV series on the planet.

