Barry season 3 trailer sees Bill Hader in trouble

Three years since the TV series‘ last outing, season 3 of Barry, the dark comedy starring horror movie actor Bill Hader, is coming soon to HBO. Judging by the latest trailer, it seems that things will continue to go wrong for Barry (Hader), the hapless former hitman trying to get his break in acting.

The trailer picks up from the events of the season 2 finale, which saw Barry’s former acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) not only discover the body of his wife, but also be told that it was Barry who is responsible for her death. In the trailer, we hear Barry say “everybody deserves a second chance.” But alas, as he grieves his wife’s death, Gene shuts down his acting classes.

From the trailer, it looks like this leaves Barry directionless and putting his acting dreams on hold, but with the clip also teasing a tense meeting between him and Gene, it looks like his acting dreams may well be the least of his worries. As Barry explains his relationship with Gene via voiceover, a montage of emotionally and violently charged images appears on-screen, giving a hint at the chaos that’s to come in the highly-anticipated third season.

A third season of Barry, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is set to drop on HBO Max on April 21, while a UK release date for Barry is yet to be confirmed.

The official synopsis for Barry season 3, which hints more at what’s to come, is as follows: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favour of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting.”

“But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

If you want to catch up on Barry’s first two seasons before the next one drops, you can stream all the episodes now on HBO Max in the US and streaming service NOW TV in the UK.