How Margot Robbie left the Barbie director dumbfounded

Everyone knows Margot Robbie’s one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, but apparently, her skills can still leave even the most experienced directors flabbergasted. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie director Greta Gerwig admitted she was dumbfounded by Robbie’s skills.

“I wanted to capture Margot in slow motion but have everything else move fast, so I went up to her and said, ‘Could you move at 48 frames per second, even though we’re shooting in 24 frames per second and everyone else will be moving at regular speed?” Gerwig explained. “She did some calculations behind her eyes and then fucking did it. She literally moved at a higher frame rate. I don’t know what category that goes into other than magic.”

We’re really not sure how an actor can instinctively know how many frames a second they’re moving at, but it’s really bloody impressive and bodes well for the upcoming rom-com.

To be honest, if you’d told us this time last year that Barbie would be one of the movies we were most looking forward to in 2023, we would have thought you’d gone mad, but honestly, everything about the comedy movie sounds great.

The cast is simply incredible. I mean, you’ve got everyone from Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, and even Will Ferrell. Seriously the only film with a comparable cast coming out next year is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

