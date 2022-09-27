Colin Farrell was kicked by a donkey making his new movie

Colin Farrell is once again collaborating with director Martin McDonagh for dark comedy movie, The Banshees of Inisherin. The cast of the drama movie, set in 1920s Ireland, includes Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Marvel movie actor Barry Keoghan alongside Farrell. But according to The Batman actor, who sat down for an interview with Empire, the only on-set tensions were between him and Jenny, the donkey.

“Ah, Jenny was tricky,” he recalled. “It was her first film, but she acted like it was her 100th. She was kind of over it. Kind of jaded. She didn’t like her nose being touched, I found out. She kicked me in the knee. But that was my fault. I got too close to her.”

Unfortunately, that isn’t where Farrell’s beef with his four-legged co-stars ended, as he revealed that he also got bitten by co-star Gleeson’s dog. “I fucking got bitten by your fucking dog!” he exclaimed. “I still have the scar. The donkey kicked me, the dog bit me…”

It seems like the only animal to evade Farrell’s reign of terror on-set was Minnie the horse, as the Disney movie actor recalled, “Minnie was great. Minnie proved that there’s no such thing as small parts, just small actors.”

The official synopsis for The Banshees of Inisherin, which has a theatrical release date of October 21, is as follows: “On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Padraic [Colin Farrell] is devastated when his buddy Colm [Brendan Gleeson] suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Padraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm’s resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences.”

Fiona Underhill award five stars in her Banshees of Inisherin review, stating: "