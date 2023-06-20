We have a disappointing update on Bad Teacher 2

After a decade, it sounds like Bad Teacher 2 might not happen at all. Speaking to The Digital Fix for No Hard Feelings, director Gene Stupnitsky gave us an update on the new movie, and it isn’t a good one, sadly.

“Yeah, no. I don’t know if that’s happening. Is that happening?” he responded when we asked about a sequel to one of the best comedy movies of the 2010s, which Stupnitsky co-wrote. He seemed surprised at the suggestion, before adding that he’s not heard anything in quite some time.

“I don’t know. Maybe. Maybe it’ll happen,” he offers. “But I’m not currently working on it. There are no plans as of right now.” Oh dear – it’s not looking good for the film.

Bad Teacher came out in 2011, starring Cameron Diaz as an educator who hates her profession. When she has to return to the classroom, she learns to love teaching again, with some help from Jason Segel and Justin Timberlake.

A follow-up to the romance movie was reported in 2013, but we haven’t heard much since then. Unfortunately, it seems like that’s because the project fizzled. At least Stupnitsky’s latest work, No Hard Feelings, fills the gap. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, the rom-com focuses on a woman who answers to an ad to help a young man get out more. We interviewed one of the stars, Andrew Barth Feldman, about why the dynamic should seem odd.

No Hard Feelings is out June 21. Check out or list of the best drama movies if you want something with less laughs.