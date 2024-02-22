Back to the Future star says ending sends “bad message” and he’s right

Back to the Future‘s Crispin Glover, who starred in the first of the time travel movies as the father of Marty McFly, believes that the movie’s message isn’t quite as optimistic as fans might think.

In an interview with The AV Club from back in 2012, Glover laid out his reasoning in plenty of detail and the thing is: he might actually be right. Speaking about Back to the Future, he said,

“I had a conversation with [director] Robert Zemeckis about it and I said, “I think if the characters have money [in the updated timeline at the end of the film], if our characters are rich, it’s a bad message. That reward should not be in there.””

Elaborating on his view, Glover explained, “I think there would be a better message if, instead of the son character pumping his fist in the air or whatever, jumping up in the air because he has a new truck [in the new timeline], if instead the reward was that the mother and father characters are in love with each other. And that there’s the potential that money comes in. I think [equating their new riches with moral success] is a bad message.”

Strong words from Glover, there, about one of the best movies of all time. It certainly gives fans plenty to think about, though some might argue with Glover and defend the movie by saying the sequel highlights how changing the timeline in pursuit of wealth can have disastrous consequences. For people who love the adventure movie, it’s certainly a conversation worth having.

Famously, Glover did not reprise his role in the Back to the Future sequels due to reported unhappiness with the script and pay demands. His likeness was used in the movies instead, which led Glover to instigate – and win – a famous lawsuit as it was determined Glover deserved compensation for his likeness being used in the sequel.

Back to the Future is back on everyone’s mind once again (not that it ever really leaves) thanks to the release of the new Apple TV Plus documentary Still: A Michael J Fox movie. The new movie detail’s Fox’s life, including his time on the movies, and is worth a watch for any fans of Back to the Future.

Read more with our Still: A Michael J Fox movie review. Or, find out why he hated the DeLorean.