Zoe Saldana got choked up seeing Avatar 2 footage

It very much feels like a case of “we’ll believe it when we see it,” but we really, truly are getting the long, long, long awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar this year. It’s finally actually happening. We will find out whether it’s a gift or a turkey shortly before Christmas 2022. And returning star Zoe Saldana says the footage she’s seen so far is so stunning, that she was in tears.

Saldana spoke to Kevin McCarthy about what she’d seen so far; “It’s powerful, it’s compelling. I can get choked up just talking about it, because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears.”

And Saldana had a surprising insight into the blockbuster powerhouse that is James Cameron; “One thing nobody really knows about Jim, is that he is also a big crier, he really has a heart of gold. He’s a very firm man and very focused, but he does have a very delicate heart, which is why he protects it so much. And I think he’s able to have an outlet through the stories that he creates.”

Saldana concluded; “This story is going to be compelling. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so I think you really have to brace yourself for it, but it’s going to be an adventure you will not forget.”

Saldana is the queen of the blockbuster franchise, having appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek, MCU and Avatar series. She is in both of the top two highest grossing movies of all time. And her latest movie, The Adam Project, is on Netflix now.

