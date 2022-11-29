James Cameron thought Avatar logo font was an original design

An enduring joke surrounding science fiction movie Avatar has been the font for the original logo. The highest-grossing movie of all time uses standard Papyrus you’d find in any Microsoft Word! It’s weird! Anyway, director James Cameron has commented on all the jokes, and the infamous SNL sketch that mainstreamed our fascination.

“Just think of how much we could have grossed if it wasn’t for that damn font,” he tells Empire magazine. “I was not aware that our font was an off-the-shelf thing; I assumed the art department or the title company came up with it. Of course, it was trolled mercilessly as a lazy choice, but frankly, I like the font.”

We’ll give him that, Papyrus is pleasing to the eye. Nobody contests the quality of Avatar’s logo, more that it’s such a large production to be using a typeface anyone can easily. But as Cameron states, it’s not like the action movie would’ve made much more if the logo was different.

He goes on to comment on the SNL scene that poked at him using Papyrus, starring Ryan Gosling. Cameron has some choice words for the Barbie movie star, and makes it clear none of this bothers him.

“Ryan Gosling needs to get out more, instead of freaking out over our font. Time to move out of your mom’s basement, Ryan!” Cameron adds. “If Papyrus resonates with the issues of Indigenous cultures in the public consciousness, then that fits well with Avatar, so I’m not losing any sleep over it.”

We’re getting ready to see Avatar 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 original. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and many more are back for the follow-up, that’s due to arrive in theatres December 16.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s logo uses a custom font this time. Check out more funky titles in our list off the best adventure movies.