Avatar is close to crossing another incredible box office milestone

When it was released in 2009, Avatar set a number of records at both the domestic (US) and global box office. Now, as the adventure movie undergoes a re-release ahead of Avatar 2 coming to theatres later this year, it looks like the James Cameron movie will be breaking even more records before the second one even hits the box office.

This is because cumulatively when you combine the figures from Avatar’s re-release and its original theatrical release thirteen years ago, the film has amassed over 2.9 billion USD in total at the global box office — making it a whisper away from hitting the monumental milestone of amassing 3 billion USD in total at the global box office.

If Avatar manages to break this record, it would be the latest in a long line of box office records it established after its initial release in 2009.

The fantasy movie set a number of global records: including the highest-grossing movie of all time, highest-grossing 2009 release, and highest-grossing science fiction movie. Although, for a time, they lost their all-time record to the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, the James Cameron epic was able to regain that title in 2021 after Avatar was re-released in cinemas in China.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is set to continue the story of Jake, a former human spy who relinquished his old life to permanently become part of the humanoid Na’vi tribe on the planet Pandora.

The alien movie is set to include returning cast members like Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana among others and will be released in theatres on December 16, 2022.

