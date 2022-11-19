Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie

With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.

The first full trailer for the action movie, which comes almost a decade and a half after the first Avatar, has been revealed, though details about the plot are still being kept a tight secret. We do know that the movie will see the return of the majority of the cast of the 2009 instalment, with Sam Worthington and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña reprising their roles.

Now, the reported runtime for Avatar 2 has been revealed by the AMC theatres website and other cinema websites. These websites have been updated in preparation to begin taking on early bookings for the new sci-fi fantasy movie, and like with other movies that you can book seats for, they show the runtime of the new film.

According to these websites, Avatar 2’s runtime clocks in at a whopping 192 minutes, which takes it significantly over the 3 hour mark. For context, the first Avatar movie (which was already considered to be long) was 2 hours and 24 minutes, while Avengers: Endgame was 3 hours and 2 minutes. Meanwhile, the last Lord of the Rings movie – infamous for its mammoth length – was only 8 minutes longer than Avatar 2 will be. This means that Avatar 2 will become one of the longest blockbusters in modern cinema.

For people who love Pandora, and can’t get enough of the planet’s tall blue alien’s that’s going to be great news. For people who enjoy their movies on the shorter side, it might be greeted with more scepticism. The one caveat is that there has been no official announcement of the runtime yet, and it could be subject to change in the near future. Either way, we’ll find out for sure in less than a month. For more on Avatar 2, check out our explained on why Avatar 2 took so long to make