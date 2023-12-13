Ryan Gosling caused an actual “dilemma” for James Cameron and Avatar 2

Avatar might be one of the most successful blockbusters of all time, but there’s one facet of the film that outshines everything else.

And that’s the fact that Avatar is written in generic Papyrus font from Microsoft Word. Since it was discovered in 2012, the science fiction movie‘s font has become a decade-long inside joke for movie buffs — so much so that Ryan Gosling made it the center of a Saturday Night Live skit. “He just highlighted Avatar, he clicked the dropdown menu and he just randomly selected Papyrus,” the Barbie cast member told his therapist in the clip.

“Like a, like a thoughtless child, just wandering by a garden, just yanking leaves along the way…”

And now, in an interview with People magazine, Cameron explained how Gosling’s actions led to a “dilemma” for the next Avatar film.

“I mean, the thing is, we actually now had a dilemma on movie two,” he explained. ‘It’s like, ‘Are we going to keep the same font, the highest-grossing film in history, or are we going to change it?’ Mess with the formula. It’s like, ‘F— it, we’re using the font. If Ryan gets his panties in a bunch over it, then so be it.'”

For more on the James Cameron movie franchise, check out our guide to the Avatar 3 release date.