The Attack on Titan musical (yeah, really) debuts next year

Fans were disappointed to learn that popular anime series Attack on Titans was coming to an end with its fourth season. However, there is some hope – for Japanese fans at least, for now – in that an Attack on Titan musical is set to make its debut in 2023.

In an announcement on Twitter, it was declared that there had been an Attack on Titan Musical performance decision for January 2023. “The manga Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama will be turned into a stage musical! Osaka: January 7-9 2023, Orix Theatre. Tokyo: January 14-24 2023, Nippon Seinenkan Hall.”

While Japan is obviously the home of manga and anime, there are many, many international fans. Therefore, there is a hope that the musical might get a world tour, if it’s successful enough. Just this past summer a Spirited Away stage play – which had a spectacular use of sets and costumes – completed a tour of Japan. This is another show that international fans would love to see come to places such as Europe and the US.

The fourth and final season had to cram an awful lot of remaining story from the manga into its episodes. It was initially supposed to be a two-part finale, but then it was announced that a third (and final?) part would be coming in 2023.

This prompted tweet reactions such as “Can’t wait for Attack On Titan: The Deathly Hallows Part 3: Endgame.” Before the finale aired, there were still nine chapters of Hajime Isayama’s gory manga left to be adapted. While they could have abridged some of the details, the depth of those remaining chapters would have been lost.

So fans are disappointed that they have to wait until 2023 to get closure, but it's probably for the best in the long run.