Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 coming in 2023

Rumbling! Rumbling, it’s coming… eventually. Yes, moments after Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 failed to bring the bloody anime series to a close, Crunchyroll announced plans for an Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, which is set for release in 2023.

Titled ‘Attack on Titan The Final Season Final Arc’ (so we’re under no illusion that this really is the end this time), Crunchyroll shared a short teaser for the real finale as well as a poster, both of which show the brave scouts standing in the footprint of a colossal titan. While some fans may be upset at having to wait another year to see how Attack on Titan ends, it’s probably for the best.

Had MAPPA (the studio that produces Attack on Titan) tried to squeeze everything into the last episode, it would have been a disaster. Before the finale aired, there were still nine chapters of Hajime Isayama’s gory manga left to be adapted. While we’re sure that the talented folk at MAPPA could have abridged some of the details, it’s undeniable that the richness of Isayama’s last chapters would have been lost.

While most Attack on Titan fans were happy to learn they’ll be getting more of their favourite animated series, there was a degree of disappointment that it wouldn’t air until 2023.

Check out the reaction below:

Attack on Titan is getting a Part 3…Bruh lmao. pic.twitter.com/SIJfikidFY — Re:animated (@ReanimatedYT) April 3, 2022

Can't wait for Attack On Titan: The Deathly Hallows Part 3: Endgame — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) April 3, 2022

I have to wait till 2023 for Part 3 of the Final season of #AttackOnTitan? pic.twitter.com/FwU2Bmn93S — Paul Hastings Kitala (@iamhastingske) April 3, 2022

Me finding out attack on Titan part 3 finale when come out till 2023. Fuck…. #AotFinalSeason #ErenJaeger pic.twitter.com/wujSRrBY0D — Alex Nunez (@AlexNight614) April 3, 2022

So how did Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 end? Well, we got a flashback to the moment Eren decided that the Rumbling was the only way to save the people of Paradis. We also saw Eren, now in his ludicrously large Founding titan form arriving on the mainland with his army of colossal titans who effortlessly wiped out the Global Alliance’s navy.

Attack on Titan returns in 2023.