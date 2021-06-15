Assassin’s Creed Netflix series gets Die Hard writer

The battle between the assassins and the templars is coming to Netflix, and now we know the writer for one of the productions. Variety has reported that Jeb Stuart has been hired to put together the scripts for the show.

Stuart’s name may be familiar if you know your action movies, given he’s co-written Die Hard, Another 48 Hrs, and The Fugitive among others. This is his second project for Netflix, after creating Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off of History’s popular drama focusing on several Norsemen towards the end of the Viking Age. Valhalla started filming in late 2020.

This Assassin’s Creed series is part of a deal between Netflix and Ubisoft, the developer and publisher of the games, to adapt the franchise into animation and live-action. Of course, this isn’t the first time the creed has graced our screens. there was the ill-fated 2016 movie starring Michael Fassbender and directed by Justin Kurzel that came out to poor critical reception, and lacklustre box office. Ubisoft has produced a number of short films directly tying into some of the installments, too.

Netflix has been racking up the videogame adaptations of late. Another Ubisoft property, Far Cry, is getting two animated series, and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is getting the animation treatment as well. League of Legends and Cuphead are both in line for animated shows, joining Dota: Dragon’s Blood and Castlevania, and that’s all in addition to The Witcher.

