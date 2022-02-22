Tom Welling shares Smallville animated series update

For over a decade, Tom Welling was instantly recognisable as the face of the Superman TV series Smallville, with his portrayal of a young Clark Kent proving to be incredibly popular with DC fans. But now, the actor is looking to revive the property, with a Smallville animated series in development, and we just got a very promising update on the project from the man himself.

Rumours of an animated version of the show have been doing the rounds among the Smallville fanbase for a while now, and it sounds like the majority of the cast and animation style are already in place. Apparently, the only thing holding up the production now is the fact that the show’s creators are currently involved in other projects.

At a Fan Expo in Vancouver recently, Welling spoke of his hopes for the series and explained that plans are very much moving in the right direction. According to Welling, the TV series will offer a definitive continuation of the Smallville story, picking up where it left off in 2011.

The ambitious project is being undertaken by Welling and his co-star, Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the show, along with Smallville co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Gough and Millar are currently working on a Monster High animated movie, and previously collaborated on Spider-Man 2 with Sam Raimi.

“We’re working on an animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [finale] and…telling our own story,” Welling said. “I think there’s a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that’s individual and new and call it a multiverse thing. But let’s see where it goes, and it’ll be fun,” he added.

“We’ve already got animation. We just don’t have the stories yet because Al and Miles are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies,” Welling explains. “As soon as they are done with that, we’re going to do this. I want to be Clark’s voice, I want Erica to be Lois’s voice,” the actor added.

It seems the hopes are for the majority of the original cast to return to complete voice work for the show, and really lean into the charm and appeal of the original series. Whether they can get the whole team back together again, or not, remains to be seen.

Tom Welling could well find himself being a busy man if he keeps this up,. It was recently announced he had joined the cast of the upcoming thriller movie Deep Six, which is set to shoot in April 2022.