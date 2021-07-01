The Flash original cast-members returning for season eight

The Flash is speeding towards season eight, and several of his friends are along for the ride. Three of the Arrowverse show’s main costars have signed on for the upcoming season.

Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton, who play Joe West, Caitlin ‘Killer Frost’ Snow, and Iris West, respectively, have all reupped their contracts for the superhero TV series. Deadline reports that they were all signed on up to the end of season seven, which is currently airing. Grant Gustin, who plays the titular speedster, had signed on for at least one more season, and now these three have joined him.

These four will be the only original cast-members left going into the next season. Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes are making their exit when season seven ends, making the episode airing July 20, 2021 on the CW their finale. It remains unclear if The Flash will continue beyond season eight – since Arrow has finished, and Supergirl is concluding this year, it doesn’t seem unlikely that Barry Allen may hang up his boots, too.

Should The Flash end soon, it’s leaving the small screen DCEU counterpart in good hands. Superman and Lois just started this year, and Legends of Tomorrow and Batgirl are still going strong. Another show, Black Lightning, about high school principal Jefferson Pierce fighting crime as the lightning-powered vigilante, ended after four seasons this past May.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for The Flash – and don’t forget we have The Flash movie to look forward to, as well. For more comic book fun on the other side of the aisle, we have the MCU timeline for you to explore.