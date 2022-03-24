Supernatural star Misha Collins to play Arrowverse’s Two-Face

Our wayward son is indeed carrying on post-Supernatural, as Mischa Collins has announced his latest TV venture as classic Batman villain Harvey Dent (AKA Two-Face). The antagonistic will be part of The CW’s Gotham Knights show.

Collins, who became a breakout star in Supernatural after joining as celestial Castiel in season 4, announced that he would be the Arrowverse‘s Harvey Dent on Twitter. Sharing a photo of Two-Face from 2006 thriller The Dark Knight, Collins joked that he might have trouble letting go of Castiel’s infamous coat, writing, “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.)”

Collins will appear as Harvey Dent in the CW’s Gotham Knights, an upcoming TV series based on DC Comics’s extended team of Batman side characters who join forces to take Bruce Wayne’s place as Gotham’s best vigilante. The series, which will reportedly start filming in, April will focus on the children of Batman’s greatest enemies as they team up with the Caped Crusader’s rebellious adoptive son after they’re all framed for murdering the Dark Knight.

Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash are all attached to the show, with Fiveash and Stoteraux also serving as executive producers.

Following Collins’ announcement that he was joining the Arrowverse, the CW revealed its official character description of Dent via Variety, shedding light on his take on the character and the kind of origin story he will have.

“Dashing, with a swagger, Harvey Dent is Gotham’s charismatic, hard-charging district attorney,” the description reads. “With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey’s idealism and the single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham’s most feared supervillains, Two-Face.”

