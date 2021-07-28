Supergirl final season trailer teases major Arrowverse climax

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s an overused Superman reference. Supergirl’s final season has a trailer, teasing an eventful climax for the Arrowverse staple.

Several battles and dramatic encounters are teased, but the most potent is the struggle to stop a cryo-nuclear bomb. Melissa Benoist’s Kara and David Harewood’s Martian Manhunter exchange lines about the futility of trying to defuse the weapon in what could be the finale, or just another day for Krypton’s finest. After spending some time in the phantom zone, Kara’s suffering horrible nightmares, and there’s some choice lines about taking risks, becoming the heroes we were meant to be, and so on.

Carrying over from the midseason finale in May, Peta Sargeant’s Nyxly is back after stowing away in Kara and Zor-El’s rescue. The inter-dimensional imp (no, really) had her plans thwarted previously, so she may want to cause more chaos. Another choice line is about the oceans being destroyed, comparing Earth to Krypton. We may not know much about this will all end, but it sounds like Supergirl will do what nobody could for her homeworld.

The sci-fi series is the second cornerstone of The CW’s DC shows to bow out, after Arrow finished in 2020. Once this is done, The Flash, Superman and Lois, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be the main arbiters of costumed goodies and baddies on network TV. At least we’ll still have some super-people around for when things get drastic.

Aside from the above, Supergirl season six’s regular cast features Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, and more. Episodes return August 24 on The CW.

