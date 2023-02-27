Schwarzenegger’s Netflix series is finally revealed in first trailer

Are you ready to be fudged up beyond all repair? Then you’ll love FUBAR, the action-packed Netflix series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former bodybuilder and politician, who rose to fame after his role in the Terminator movies, stars as a former CIA operative who gets wrapped up in one last mission.

In a statement released alongside the TV series‘ trailer, which teases some of the outrageous stunts the 75-year-old will be involved in, Schwarzenegger said: “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick [Santora, showrunner], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

In a statement of his own, Santora said of the comedy series: “FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.”

“The thing I always marvelled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass… that’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”

FUBAR will be available to watch on the streaming service from May 23 2023, but in the meantime, check out some of the best action movies and best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of all time.