Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in another new action movie

After last being seen in the ill-fated Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019, Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting back in the action movie saddle. He is set to begin filming thriller movie Breakout this year, from Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh. The 75 year old actor and former governor also has a Netflix series set to premiere on May 25, 2023.

According to Deadline, Arnie will be taking on the lead role of Terry Reynolds in Breakout. When his stepson, Daniel, is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country, Reynolds makes a daring jailbreak to save him and must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country.

Breakout will be filmed in Eastern Europe, a popular location for action movies (recently used in the netflicks Extraction 2 and The Gray Man). Schwarzenegger is not actually in the cast for The Expendables 4, which is set for release in September 2023. Series regulars Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Jason Statham will be back though, and Megan Fox is also in the cast.

Producer Jeff Elliott said; “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Scott, fresh off the much-anticipated Expendables 4, which is going to be huge. Pair that with Arnold, arguably the greatest action star in the history of film, and this is going to be a very fun ride for audiences all over the world.”

In Schwarzenegger’s upcoming Netflix thriller series FUBAR, a son and daughter discover that they’ve both been CIA operatives for years, unbeknown to each other. Top Gun 2’s Monica Barbaro plays the daughter and Jay Baruchel plays her unsuspecting kindergarten teacher boyfriend.

While we wait for FUBAR and Breakout, check out our guide to the best spy movies.