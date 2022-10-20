Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone are terrible at pumpkin carving

Are you a fan of Halloween, and action movie stars? Well, prepare for disappointment, because it turns out that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are absolutely awful at carving pumpkins.

Schwarzenegger and Stallone are two of the most well-known actors of their generation, known across the world for their appearances in classic action thriller movies. Schwarzenegger is best remembered for his role as the Terminator in the James Cameron The Terminator movies, and for his leading role in the original Predator science fiction movie. Meanwhile, Stallone has an equally illustrious filmography, with the Rocky movies and as Rambo.

Now, the pair have joined forces to carve pumpkins for Halloween. With all the macho energy, you might expect that the two were desperate to out-compete each other to make extraordinary creations. Well, that didn’t happen, but the duo still proudly displayed their efforts on social media. Check it out for yourself below, but prepare for disappointment.

Perhaps you were hoping for pumpkins that reflected their careers. It would have been lots of fun to see a Terminator themed pumpkin from Schwarzenegger, or maybe a Demolition Man pumpkin from Stallone.

Frankly, we’ve got no idea what’s happened here but it’s clearly a disaster. Any pumpkin carver knows that you draw lines as guides, and then try to cut around them. Here, there are black outlines scrawled all over the sorry-looking squashes. In fact, the photo of Arnold in the background flexing his guns is far, far more impressive than their creations, which seem to have been made using bafflingly large knives. Maybe that was the problem.

So, we’re left in the sad position of having to say that we never want to see Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone carve a pumpkin ever again, unless they want to try a lot harder. If you’re in the mood for more Halloween-related disappointment, check out some of our guides to Halloween Ends, such as everyone who dies in Halloween Ends. Otherwise, have a look at our list of the best horror movies.