Paul Rudd Apple TV comedy The Shrink Next Door gets first trailer

Apple TV has a new comedy series starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell arriving later this year, and we’ve just gotten the first trailer. Based on true events, The Shrink Next Door’s about an odd relationship that develops between a psychiatrist and a longtime patient.

Martin ‘Marty’ Markowicz (Ferrell) is the patient, whose life is gradually changed and altered by Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd). Ike moves into Marty’s home, and becomes part of the family business, completely crossing all boundaries of an ethical relationship when seeking treatment. The press release says the show will explore “how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.”

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha from WandaVision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is co-starring as Phyllis, Marty’s sister, and Casey Wilson (Gone Girl) will play Ike’s wife, Bonnie. The first three episodes of the dark comedy will be available Friday, November 12 on Apple TV, and episodes wil continue to become available weekly thereafter. Short snippets were included in a recent Apple TV showcase, but now we’ve a full trailer for your viewing pleasure below.

In addition to starring, Ferrell and Rudd are both executive producers. Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz are co-directing, with Georgia Pritchett, who’s worked on Succession, Veep, and more, writing the script. The show is based on a podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Nocera, which examined the real-life Dr. Herschkopf’s practices over nine episodes.

Shrink Next Door starts streaming November 12. Enjoy the best comedy movies while you wait.